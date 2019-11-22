Saint Lucia Extends Curfew, Announces 5 New COVID-19 Cases

Prime Minister Allen Chastanet Sunday evening announced that a recently imposed curfew in the battle against the spread of COVID-19.

He said the original 11.00 pm to 5.00 am curfew will now be from 8.00 pm to 5.00 am. as of Monday, March 30.

In an address to the nation, Chastanet lamented that many Saint Lucians have refused to adhere to the measures announced by his administration to reduce the spread of Coronavirus.

On March 29, the Ezra Long Laboratory at the Owen King European Union Hospital (OKEUH) reported a total of five new cases of COVID-19.

This brings the total number of COVID-19 cases recorded nationally to nine.

According to a government release, one of the cases is that of a 74-year-old female with no travel history.

The release explained that consequently, this confirmed case points to the existence of local transmission of the virus.

Prime Minister Chastanet told the nation that despite the COVID-19 situation, there are still people going to bars, going in crowds to the beaches and many operations flaunting what the government requires.

He said as a result the government is putting more stringent regulations in place.

In addition to extending the curfew, the PM said the period of quarantine will be lengthened.

“It was due to end around April 5 – we’re now going to extend it to April 14,” Chastanet disclosed.

He also announced that the government will suspend all liquor licences.

“So anyone who is going to be operating a bar or a restaurant other than a drive-through or take out will be in breach of the law,” the PM stated.

He said he had asked the Acting Police Commissioner Milton Desir, who appeared alongside him on the government’s National Television Network (NTN), to strengthen his staff and their level of tolerance.

“Again I am appealing to Saint Lucians one more time – this is for you. This is for all of us, this is for the elderly, people in this country who have diabetes, people who have respiratory problems already, people who have hypertension,” Chastanet observed.

He said as seen in Italy, New York and throughout the United States, Corona does not discriminate.