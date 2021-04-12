Saint Lucia Air and Sea Ports Authority (SLASPA) activates its Port Response Plan to receive evacuees

Media Release Courtesy SLASPA

Friday, April 9, 2021 — Following the update from the Office of the Prime Minister, on the situation of the Saint Vincent and the Grenadines La Soufrière Volcano, the Saint Lucia Air and Sea Ports Authority (SLASPA), through its Disaster Preparedness Committee, has activated its Port Response Plan to facilitate and receive evacuees.

The plan identifies the George F.L Charles Airport and the Castries Seaport as the designated entry points for evacuees. The Authority is working in close tandem with essential partners, particularly the Ministry of Health and Wellness to ensure adherence to the Ministry’s stipulated COVID 19 protocols.

SLASPA’s General Manager, Mr. Daren Cenac, noted;

“Since the initial pronouncement of activity at the La Soufriere Volcano, the Authority reviewed and strengthened various aspects of its port operations. Our Airports Division is in active dialogue with the Eastern Caribbean Air Traffic Management Group to activate contingency plans for potential aviation disruption. As well, our Maritime and Seaports Divisions are working assiduously to ensure business continuity.”

SLASPA continues to work with the Government of Saint Lucia through the National Emergency Management Organization (NEMO) in Saint Lucia, other relevant, local and regional officials, and counterpart agencies to respond to any possible effects of the ongoing eruption in Saint Vincent.

About the Saint Lucia Air and Sea Ports Authority – SLASPA:

The Saint Lucia Air and Sea Ports Authority (SLASPA) is the organization responsible for the island’s

ports of entry. SLASPA handles over 700,000 annual tons of sea and air cargo, facilitates more than

840,000 airline travelers, an average of 600,000 cruise passengers, 60,000 ferry passengers, over

54,000 yacht passengers, over 34,000 aircraft movements and berths over 1,000 vessels.

Photo courtesy the Saint Lucia Air and Sea Ports Authority.