Saint Lucia: 216 New Cases Of COVID-19 & 2 More COVID-19 Related Deaths

January 31, 2021

Press Release:- The Ezra Long Laboratory continues to manage the backlog of COVID-19 samples.

Today Sunday January 31, 2021, the Ministry of Health and Wellness received confirmation of two hundred and sixteen new cases of COVID-19 from a batch of 541 tests conducted at the Ezra Long Laboratory.

This batch consists of samples taken over several days, from the period January 21, 2021 to January 29, 2021.

The Ministry of Health also received confirmation of the recovery of eight individuals diagnosed with COVID-19 bringing the total number of active cases in country to 769.

The individual who was in critical care over the course of the past week is no longer in the Intensive Care Unit and is currently stable.

Today, The Ministry also reports that two of the active cases required admission into critical care and all of the others are stable.

All of the cases are Saint Lucian nationals who range in age from 8 years to 82 years.

These cases are from all districts nationally.

These individuals were seen at community-based respiratory clinics for assessment and were tested for COVID-19.

They were placed in quarantine by health care practitioners while awaiting their COVID-19 test results.

Arrangements have since been made to place them into isolation.

The contact tracing team has commenced investigations to identify the contacts of these confirmed cases.

Today, the Ministry of Health also reports two COVID-19 related deaths bringing the total number of deaths in country to date to fifteen.

Death #14 is a 72 year old male from the Gros-Islet district with no known medical history.

Death #15 is a 21 year old male from the Babonneau district with no known medical history.

Both individuals were in care at the time of their passing.

The Ministry of Health expresses condolences to the families and loved ones of these individuals.

The new cases now bring the total number of cases diagnosed in country to date to 1411.

With the upsurge in cases, the Government of Saint Lucia is looking at stricter measures to curtail the spread of Covid-19, increase and improve testing capacity and to ensure there is adequate space for quarantine and isolation.

As previously announced by the Office of the Prime Minister, there will be a NEMAC-stakeholders meeting this week to discuss strengthening COVID-19 prevention and control

protocols.

We all need to continue practicing the behaviors which will reduce the spread of the COVID-19 virus.

– Frequently wash hands your with flowing water and soap

– Wear a mask when in public places and ensure it covers the mouth, nose and chin

– Maintain a six foot distance from others wherever possible

– Use a bleach solution to sanitize frequently touched surfaces and frequently handled objects

– Avoid contact with other people who have flu-like symptoms

The public is reminded that anyone experiencing flu-like symptoms must keep away from others and urgently seek medical care at your closest community respiratory clinic.

The Ministry of Health and Wellness will continue providing updates to the public as new information becomes available.