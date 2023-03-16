Secretaría de Relaciones Exteriores | March 15, 2023 | Press Release

Saint Kitts and Nevis signs ALCE Constitutive Agreement

It is the 20th country to sign

With this, ALCE now has 20 signatures and six ratifications deposited

On behalf of the Government of the Federation of Saint Christopher and Nevis, Natasha Burt, head of Bilateral Affairs, signed the Constitutive Agreement of the Latin American and Caribbean Space Agency (ALCE) at the Mexican Foreign Ministry. The Agency now has 20 signatures and six ratifications deposited.

Based in Querétaro, Mexico, ALCE aims to be the international organization in charge of coordinating cooperation for the exploration and research of space technology and its applications, to strengthen sustainable development in space matters that benefits the peoples of Latin America and the Caribbean.

The Agency will contribute to using the region’s technological capabilities to promote development; improve satellite communication systems; enhance its early warning systems; create maps of the region’s strengths, opportunities and risks as related to climate change; and increase the capacity of the earth observing systems for agriculture and disaster risk management.

Representing the Foreign Ministry at the signing ceremony were Legal Advisor Alejandro Celorio; Mexico’s ALCE representative, Gustavo Cabrera; and the Director General for Central America and the Caribbean, Imanol Belausteguigoitia.