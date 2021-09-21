Saint Kitts and Nevis Participates in the Opening of the 76th Session of the United Nations General Assembly

Basseterre, St. Kitts – Saint Kitts and Nevis is participating in person in the 76th Session of the United

Nations General Assembly, which opened this morning Tuesday, 21st September 2021 at the United Nations Headquarters in New York.

The Honourable Mark Brantley, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Aviation is leading the delegation including Ambassador Ian Liburd, Permanent Representative to the United Nations, Ms Ghislaine Williams,

Minister Counsellor and Ms Asha DeSuza, Third Secretary.



The theme for the 76th session is “Building Resilience through hope to recover from COVID-19, rebuild sustainably, respond to the needs of the planet, respect the rights of people, and revitalise

the United Nations.”

Saint Kitts and Nevis will present its National Statement on Saturday, 25th September 2021.