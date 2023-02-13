SAINT KITTS AND NEVIS NATIONAL PLAYS IN SUPER BOWL 57

Basseterre, St. Kitts and Nevis, (February 12, 2023]: Joshua Williams a citizen of Saint Kitts and Nevis will be playing in the NFL Super Bowl 57 this evening (Sunday 12th February 2023) at 7:30pm.



Williams previously played for Fayetteville State University which he graduated from in 2017, before being selected by the Kansas City Chiefs in April 2022, where he currently plays as a cornerback.



Mr. Joshua Williams is the last of three children of Mr. George Williams who formerly resided in Molineux, Saint Kitts and Nevis.



Last September the NFL selected over 200 players, coaches, and executives to participate in a new player-led initiative to celebrate international diversity and each player was allowed to represent their nationality or cultural heritage.



A total of five (5) Kansas City Chiefs players participated in this initiative and Joshua Williams proudly represented our twin-island Federation, Saint Kitts and Nevis.



He was also the first Fayetteville State player to be invited to the college football Senior Bowl.



An article published by ABC11 highlighting Joshua Williams stated that it was his outstanding performance on the field last Sunday that pushed his team to the title game. “Williams made a big fourth-quarter interception for the Chiefs in their 23-20 AFC Championship win against the defending AFC titlist Cincinnati Bengals”.



The Prime Minister of Saint Kitts and Nevis. Hon. Dr. Terrance Drew extends best wishes to Mr. Williams and his family on this outstanding achievement and looks forward to a repeat of his remarkable performance in tonight’s game.

The full ABC11 video feature on Mr. Joshua Williams can be viewed here https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cu5o2PNOKQY .