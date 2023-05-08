Saint Kitts and Nevis Deputy PM and contingent arrive in Taiwan

Geoffrey Hanley leading delegation around nation for 5-day visit

By Kelvin Chen, Taiwan News, Staff Writer

2023/05/08 09:41

Saint Kitts and Nevis Deputy Prime Minister Geoffrey Hanley. (VON Radio photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Saint Kitts and Nevis Deputy Prime Minister Geoffrey Hanley has arrived in Taiwan for a five-day visit from May 8-12.

Hanley, who is leading a delegation, landed at Taoyuan International Airport early Monday (May 8) morning. His group includes Minister of Public Infrastructure and Utilities, Transport, Information, Communication and Technology and Post Konris Maynard, Ambassadors-at-large Kenneth Douglas and Leon Natta-Nelson, and permanent secretary in the Ministry of Education Lisa-Romayne Pistana.

During his trip, Hanley will meet with Taiwan Vice President Lai Ching-te (賴清德) to exchange views on bilateral cooperation and common concerns between the two countries, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) said in a statement. The deputy prime minister will also meet with Foreign Minister Joseph Wu (吳釗燮) and attend a banquet hosted by Wu. In addition, he will visit the Workforce Development Agency’s Taichung-Changhua-Nantou Regional Branch, Wenshan School of Special Education, Taipei Municipal Daan Vocational High School, Taichung Port Wind Farm, electric bus manufacturer Trone-e, and the National Palace Museum and other cultural and economic sites.

Since establishing diplomatic relations in 1983, Saint Kitts and Nevis and Taiwan have closely cooperated in areas such as healthcare, education, tourism, information and communications technology, women’s empowerment, climate resilience, and sustainable development, per MOFA. The achievements of this collaboration have benefited the people of both countries, it said.

MOFA noted that Saint Kitts and Nevis’ National Assembly unanimously passed a resolution on April 4, supporting Taiwan’s participation in international organizations such as the U.N., the World Health Organization, the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change, INTERPOL, and the International Civil Aviation Organization. “This demonstrates the unwavering support of the people of Saint Kitts and Nevis, regardless of political affiliation, for Taiwan’s international participation,” the ministry said.

In November, Prime Minister Terrence Drew came to Taiwan where he received a military honor guard welcome and attended a state banquet with President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文). He also met with then Premier Su Tseng-chang (蘇貞昌) and Wu.

Drew said he saw promising cooperation opportunities in healthcare, education, and renewable energy with Taiwan.