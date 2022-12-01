Saint Kitts and Nevis’ books to be displayed at 2022 Reading Festival in Taipei

by SKNISEditor

December 1, 2022

Taipei, Republic of China (Taiwan), December 01, 2022 (Embassy of St. Kitts and Nevis) Five books, written by two authors from Saint Kitts and Nevis, will be on display at the 2022 Taiwan Reading Festival organized by Taiwan’s Ministry of Education and the National Central Library. The event is set to be held from Saturday 3rd to Sunday 4th December, under the theme “Embrace the new world, Open a promising new world.”



The Embassy of Saint Christopher (Saint Kitts) will be participating on day 1 (December 3rd) at the Chiang Kai-shek Memorial Park.



H.E Ambassador Donya L. Francis explained that people who stop by the booth will enjoy music, performances, arts and crafts, storytelling, and the chance to sit and read the books on display.



Ambassador Francis explained, “We are excited to be participating in this Reading Festival in Taipei. We decided to participate this year because we believe that this most definitely will help us to educate Taiwan’s populace more about Saint Kitts and Nevis, while we continue to assist Taiwan with realizing its 2030 Bilingual Nation goal.”



The five books that will be on display are ‘The Masquerade Dance’ and ‘Adventure at Brimstone Hill’ written by Carol Ottley-Mitchell and ‘The Final Passage’, ‘A Distant Shore’, ‘Crossing the River’ written by Caryl Phillips. The books present the readers with a glance into Saint Kitts and Nevis’ magnificent culture, folklore and history.



The Embassy, on June 30th, 2022, donated these five books to Taiwan’s National Central Library.



“We plan to acquire more books that were written by Kittitians and Nevisians and to also donate them to other libraries and learning institutions across Taiwan,” Ambassador Francis said.

-30-