SAINT CHRISTOPHER AND NEVIS
No. of 2022
No. of 2022. Public Health (Amendment) Bill, 2022 Saint Christopher
and Nevis.
A BILL to amend the Public Health Act, Cap. 9.21.
BE IT ENACTED by the King’s Most Excellent Majesty, by and with the
advice and consent of the National Assembly of Saint Christopher and Nevis, and by
the authority of the same as follows:
- Short title.
This Act may be cited as the Public Health (Amendment) Act, 2022.
- Interpretation.
In this Act, unless the context otherwise requires
“Act” means the Public Health Act, Cap. 9.21.
- Amendment of section 2.
The Act is amended in section 2 by inserting the following new definitions in the correct
alphabetical order
“ “COVID-19” means the novel coronavirus (2019-n CoV);
“COVID-19 (Prevention and Control) Act” means the COVID-19 (Prevention and
Control) Act, No. 16 of 2020;”.
- Amendment of Act
The Act is amended by inserting the following new section 28 immediately after section
27
“28. COVID-19.
(1) The Minister shall provide for the proper suppression of
transmission, prevention and control of COVID-19 by the exercise
of his or her powers under this Act.
(2) The COVID-19 (Prevention and Control) Act as amended by Act
No. 4 of 2021 and all subsidiary legislation made under that Act are
hereby repealed.”.
