Ross University School of Veterinary Medicine Now Accepting Applications for the 2021 RUSVM Scholarship Program

BASSETERRE, St. Kitts (September XX, 2021) – Ten sixth-form students from around the Federation will receive scholarships through the 2020 Ross University School of Veterinary Medicine (RUSVM) Scholarship Program. The University continues its commitment to the local community by seeking applicants now through September 27, 2021.

In its fifth year, the University’s flagship scholarship program awards academically deserving students with a financial need with the opportunity to study at the Sir Clarence Fitzroy Bryant College (CFBC) and the Nevis Sixth Form College. Financial support of up to two years of tuition, books, and other fees is given to students who are enrolled in either institutions and reside on St. Kitts and Nevis for at least one year before the scholarship’s announcement.

“RUSVM is committed to empowering the next generation by providing opportunities to advance their education. When we can support education at any level, it is a win for all, and we are happy to give back to our community in this way,” said Sean Callanan, MVB, CERTVR, MRCVS, Ph.D., FRCPATH, DIPLECVP, dean of RUSVM.

The program has already provided 54 students with the opportunity to pursue academic excellence without the worry of financial obligations. The awards are also named after long-serving outstanding colleagues of RUSVM dating back to 1983.

Interested applicants may complete the application form here. All completed application forms are to be submitted to RUSVMScholarships@rossvet.edu.kn. The following documents should also accompany completed application forms: CSEC certificates, a police record issued within the last six months, two character references, a short personal essay, and an essay on one of the listed topics outlined in the application forms. A personal interview will be conducted with each successful applicant.

The 2021 RUSVM Scholarship Award recipients will be announced in November 2021.

