ROLL-OUT OF PFIZER-BIONTECH COVID-19 VACCINE WILL BE AVAILABLE TO EVERY INDIVIDUAL ABOVE THE AGE OF 12 YEARS OLD

Basseterre, St. Kitts, August 25, 2021 (SKNIS): During the August 24, 2021, Press Conference of Prime Minister Dr. the Hon. Timothy Harris, it was announced that testing is ongoing to verify whether the Delta COVID-19 variant is present in the Federation of St. Kitts and Nevis. Prime Minister Harris further urged citizens and residents alike to get vaccinated and to adhere to the pharmaceutical and strict non-pharmaceutical measures in an effort to protect themselves.





“Given the arrival of the Lambda COVID-19 variant and the prospect that other variants may have entered our Federation, we can expect surges in COVID-19 cases from time to time. We will only be able to check and contain the virus by having more of our people, I dare say all of our people to get vaccinated. The higher the proportion of the population in our society that is vaccinated, the safer we will all be. We in government have come to trust our people’s judgment. The vast majority of our people have done the right thing so far and of their own free will took the vaccine,” said Prime Minister Harris.



The prime minister further stated that the recent arrival of an initial 11,700 doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine and its subsequent roll-out will now provide the population with more options for vaccination. It was also stated that the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine will not only be available for school children above the age of twelve years old but also any adult who is interested in being vaccinated.



“August 12, 2021, was a very important day for the people of St. Kitts and Nevis in our fight against COVID-19. We received then a donation of 11,700 doses of the Pfizer vaccine; we took yet another step to protect our adolescents and adults from the virus. We made yet another significant step in our journey towards delivering the stronger safer future. On September 1st, 2021 we will start to administer the Pfizer vaccine and it will be available to every individual 12 years and over…. Anyone can have the Pfizer vaccine once they so desire,” said Prime Minister Harris.



Prime Minister Harris passionately stated that he will continue to encourage all citizens and residents to get vaccinated. Noting that vaccination is the main way that the Federation will remove itself out of the shadow of COVID-19. In the Federation of St. Kitts and Nevis over 70 percent of the adult population have received at least one dose of the Oxford AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine.