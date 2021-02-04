RETIRED POLICE AND FIRE OFFICERS STILL HAVE AN IMPORTANT ROLE TO PLAY IN NATIONAL SECURITY, SAYS PM HARRIS

BASSETERRE, St. Kitts, February 04, 2021 (Press Unit in the Office of the Prime Minister) – Prime Minister Dr. the Honourable Timothy Harris is of the view that retired officers of the Royal St. Christopher and Nevis Police Force and the Fire and Rescue Services still have important roles to play in the preservation of peace and law and order in the country.

PrimeMinister Harris, who also serves as Minister of National Security, expressed this view when he met with the leadership of the St. Kitts & Nevis Police and Fire Retirees Association at the Office of the Prime Minister on Wednesday, February 03.

Theassociation was represented in the meeting by its President, former Commissioner of Police, Mr. Austin Williams; its Secretary, Mrs. Natalie Fough; former Assistant Commissioner, Mr. Joseph Richardson, and Reverend Leroy Benjamin.

Theprime minister said, “I am happy to welcome this group to get a better understanding of the real important role they can play – a role of continuing service to those who have been at the frontline providing support and adding to the safety and security of our country, whether as police officers or those involved in fire and rescue. So I want to commend the leadership for coming forward and to send a message that this association has the highest level support of the Prime Minister of St. Kitts and Nevis and to say that we would work in a cooperative way with the St. Kitts & Nevis Police and Fire Retirees Association to ensure that more can be done for those who have served our country so faithfully and well.”

PrimeMinister Harris, who was supported by the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of National Security, Mr. Osmond Petty, and Commissioner of Police, Mr. Hilroy Brandy, further noted that the retired officers have an accumulation of hundreds of years of knowledge and experience in the field of law enforcement that can be passed down to active members of the security forces.

Headded, “I would like to see more of them involved in providing ongoing mentorship, support and guidance particularly to the new recruits and even to senior level officers. Indeed, in law enforcement nothing beats experience and an experienced cop can really add value in terms of knowledge, in terms of technique, in terms of administration and if we are going to provide outstanding results in adding to the stronger and safer future, we certainly need all of society involved.”

FormerCommissioner Williams thanked the honourable prime minister for his strong support of the association and noted, “We will continue to do our part to enlighten, teach, train the security personnel that we come in contact with and we hope for a better and stronger future for all.”

TheSt. Kitts & Nevis Police and Fire Retirees Association was officially formed in November 2018. One of the immediate objectives is to find a suitable space to serve as its headquarters where its membership can meet more comfortably.