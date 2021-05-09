Restaurant closed for COVID breach in Grenada

Article by

ST GEORGE’S, Grenada – Health authorities were on Friday forced to shut down the operations of The Coconut Beach, a popular restaurant here, just hours after it hosted an event that was attended by more than 100 people.

Grenada is currently under a State of Emergency due to the pandemic, and as a result, the Emergency Powers Act was activated.

The Emergency Powers Act Regulations states that “No person shall host or attend any event or gathering of any description” apart from weddings and funerals.

The numbers allowed for these events are 20 but special permission can be sought from the COVID-19 Committee for an event in which the host would like to have more people.

Based on the size of the venue the Committee will adjust the number of people who can safely attend the event.

Admitting that there was some level of breaching the COVID-19 Protocol as described in the letter from the Chief Medical Officer, the Ministry of Health and a member of the management team of the Restaurant said it’s just by a little bit.

The Public Health Act gives the CMO the authority to take action on any establishment or individual hosting an event that is in violation of the regulation.

“There was a little bit more people than we are allowed,” said the management team member who prefers not to be identified.

“Actually, now we have our lawyer involved and so I don’t want to say much,” he added.

The letter did not state the length of time the Restaurant will be shut down, but it’s understood that the reopening will depend on the outcome of the discussion with health officials as well as the remedial training of staff to educate them about the COVID-19 protocols.

This is the second restaurant ordered closed for violating the COVID-19 protocols but others have received verbal warnings.

Grenada now has one active case of the virus and that person was caught at the border upon entry and is currently in isolation. (CMC)