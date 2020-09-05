Reset Your Business Strategy and Build Resilience in Anticipation of COVID-19 Recovery

The coronavirus pandemic has brought the hosting of face-to-face events across the globe to a virtual halt. As the hospitality industry begins to rebound, for many event management companies the only hope of survival is to restructure their businesses to survive the crisis. But business owners must be open to doing things differently and be willing to take immediate steps to minimize their losses and strengthen their market position.

The Dreamy Romance Series hosted by the Dreamy Group will feature an industry webinar under the theme: “Managing For Success In a Covid19 Era.”

The event will feature a range of industry experts who will address some of the key challenges and marketplace dynamics that event planners currently face. The webinar will feature the following topics and presenters:

– Resilience – Our Mental Check by Dr. Glenda Niles

– Managing to Stay Afloat During a Pandemic by Natalie John

– Creative Ways to Reinvent your Business – by Brian Green

– Connecting with your clients via Social Media by Pinterest Guru – Paula Coop Mc McCory

– So You Think You’re Good Enough – How to get Published – Dave Cox

– Launch of Destination Wedding Guide for Vendors Post Covid19 – Natalie John & Dave Cox

The panelists will engage in in-depth discussions about plans business owners must make to ensure that they are ready to rapidly re-activate their businesses once the crisis has subsided. They will emphasize that businesses should use this downtime to contemplate how they will re-enter the market and should arm themselves with a strategic plan. Many businesses will opt for a phased re-entry into the marketplace to mitigate against various risks. Panelists will discuss strategies that will allow these businesses to reactivate their operations quickly and efficiently.

“Out of adversity comes opportunity and this webinar will look at a range of strategies and pathways to help restructure our businesses for success. These circumstances have never been encountered so we are all learning. But if we approach the recovery process decisively, it will provide opportunities for us to re-set for the future, using a leaner and more focused approach to address our core business,” said Natalie John, Founder of the Dreamy Group, an event management company with over 20 years of experience. With a presence in more than 13 Caribbean destinations, the Dreamy Group is known for its bespoke destination weddings and other celebrations.

Unlike retail businesses, many in the event and hospitality space do not have an online retail offering or products that can be discounted to bolster their sales. Adding further complexity is the uncertainty as to when major events, hospitality and tourism activities are likely to recommence.

Participants in this webinar can expect to get hands-on guidance and recommendations to help them pivot, switch gears and confront some difficult management decisions related to finance, operations, staff management and support, supply chains, as well as public relations and social media.

For more information, visit https://dreamyweddings.com/events/