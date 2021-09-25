REPUBLIC OF SERBIA EXTENDS CONGRATULATIONS TO ST. KITTS AND NEVIS ON 38TH ANNIVERSARY OF INDEPENDENCE



Basseterre, St. Kitts, September 24, 2021 (SKNIS): The Republic of Serbia has offered sincerest congratulations to St. Kitts and Nevis on its attainment of 38 years of Independence on September 19.

In a congratulatory message from the President of the Republic of Serbia, His Excellency Mr. Aleksandar Vučić, to Governor-General of St. Kitts and Nevis, His Excellency Sir S.W. Tapley Seaton, Mr. Vučić wrote:

“On the occasion of the Independence Day of Saint Kitts and Nevis, I am extending to you and on my behalf and on behalf of the citizens of the Republic of Serbia, my cordial greetings and best wishes for the prosperity of your state and your people.”

His Excellency Vučić added: “I would like to emphasize the readiness to develop friendship and cooperation based on the principles of the international law and mutual understanding and respect between our two countries and peoples. Please accept, Excellency, the assurances of my highest consideration.”

St. Kitts and Nevis established diplomatic relations with the Republic of Serbia on November 6, 2018.