REPUBLIC OF POLAND SENDS CONGRATULATORY MESSAGE TO ST. KITTS AND NEVIS ON ATTAINMENT OF 38TH ANNIVERSARY OF INDEPENDENCE

Basseterre, St. Kitts, September 23, 2021 (SKNIS): The Polish Government has conveyed congratulations to the Government and people of the Federation of St. Kitts and Nevis on the occasion of their 38th Anniversary of Independence, which was celebrated on September 19.

In a congratulatory message to the Minister of Foreign Affairs of St. Kitts and Nevis, the Hon. Mark Brantley, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Poland, Professor Zbigniew Rau, stated:

“On the occasion of the Independence Day, and on behalf of Polish Government and my own, I convey the wishes of well-being for you and all citizens.

“I express satisfaction with the mutually beneficial cooperation between our countries, especially in the multilateral forum. I am glad that thanks to the creation of the Consulate of the Republic of Poland headed by Honorary Consul Ms. Elena Skerritt in Basseterre, we are opening opportunities to strengthen mutual contacts and better mutual knowledge of our countries, its history, culture and economy. The inauguration of the exhibition dedicated to Józef Piłsudski on the occasion of the 100th anniversary of Poland’s independence is a perfect example. I am counting on further successful development of relations between our two countries.

“Please accept again my best wishes and assurance of my highest consideration.”

St. Kitts and Nevis established diplomatic relations with the Republic of Poland on 23rd June, 2009.