Republic Bank Deepens It’s Commitment To St. Kitts and Nevis Culture and Community For Carnival 2022

Basseterre, St. Kitts & Nevis, November 14th, 2022 – Republic Bank (EC) has donated EC$30,000 to the St Kitts Nevis National Carnival Committee (SKNNCC). In keeping with its belief that arts and culture is an engine for youth and community development, the bank’s contribution will be utilized for the Talented Teen Pageant during St. Kitts and Nevis Carnival 2022, making Republic Bank the title sponsor.



The local Carnival community was affected by the absence of festivities for two (2) years due to the COVID 19 pandemic and this not only affected morale but more so livelihoods. The Bank’s contribution therefore has been welcomed by the SKNNCC and seen as helping to restore this beloved and much anticipated event.

As an indigenous Caribbean Bank, Republic Bank has already established itself during its three-year market presence in the region, as a financial institution which loves and promotes local art and culture, from CPL Cricket to its Art Of Banking Campaigns. Carnival now provides another avenue for deeper investment in art and culture. As Country Manager Pamala Hebert-Daniel shared during the cheque handover ceremony, “Republic Bank is especially pleased to be part of the Nation’s youth development at a time of great societal challenges. In addition to the cash sponsorship, the bank will open savings accounts for all the contestants with an initial deposit and provide guidance on the importance of financial management with respect to savings.”

The Republic Bank National Talented Teen Pageant will be staged at the Marriott Dome on Tuesday, December 20, and will bring to the national stage and to a global audience, eight (8) of the island’s best emerging talent.

Republic Bank notes that Arts and culture is a major outlet for personal expression, promotes wellbeing, community comradery and provides the youth a sense of purpose and national identity.