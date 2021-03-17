REGIONAL – Ten doses of COVID vaccine missing from Cornwall Regional Hospital in Jamaica

Article by

Barbados Today

Published on

March 17, 2021

SOURCE: Jamaica Gleaner – Regional Director of the Western Regional Health Authority Errol Greene has reported that one vial with ten doses of the COVID vaccine has disappeared from the Cornwall Regional Hospital in St James.

Greene told The Gleaner a short while ago that checks are now under way to determine if the vial was stolen or misplaced.

On March 8, Jamaica received its first 50,000 doses of vaccines, donated by the Government of India and on Monday, received 14,400 doses under the COVAX facility.

The country started administering the vaccine on March 10, exactly one year after the first case of the virus was confirmed in the island.

Jamaica, like many other developing countries, joined the COVAX facility as part of a strategic approach to ensure access to safe vaccines at a reduced cost.

Through the facility, Jamaica has been able to negotiate a dosage price of US$10.55, reduced from the going average price of US$35.00.

This price is negotiated for 16 per cent of the population and represents phase one of Jamaica’s vaccination rollout plan, the Health Minister Dr Christopher Tufton has said.