ST.KITTS-NEVIS RED CROSS CONDEMNS OPPOSITION LABOUR PARTY FAKE NEWS STORY . ANNOUNCES TWO NEW APPOINTMENTS

The St.Kitts and Nevis Red Cross Society has issued a statement which contradicts and condems a fake news story issued by the Opposition SKN Labour Party. In a release issued by Labour Party spokesperson Erasmus Williams, it was suggested and or stated that Prime Minister Dr. Hon. Timothy Harris “flexed his muscle to secure the position” for his brother. Former Fire Chief Hester Rawlins was named Director-General of the Red Cross. The position is a voluntary one and the statement issued by the Red CROSS contradicted and in essence condemned the Opposition issued release.

This is the most recent in what has been a heightened FAKE NEWS Campaign by the Opposition Labour Party who have hired SCL/Cambridge Analytica elements to spearhead a million dollar social media fake news campaign.

Statement on the Appointment of New Disaster Coordinator and Director General

The St. Kitts and Nevis Red Cross Society held its biennium General Assembly on 24th November 2019 during which a new Governing Board was elected to serve for the next two (2) years as prescribed in the constitution.

Shortly thereafter, the executive body of the Governing Board opened an application process for the appointed positions of Director General and Disaster Coordinator. Two applications for both positions were submitted for consideration by the executive. On 7th January 2020, the executive convened its first meeting and reviewed the applications which were received.

After robust discussions and voting, Mrs. Telca Wallace was unanimously approved for the role of Disaster Coordinator and Mr. Hester Rawlins as the Director General. They were subsequently notified of the Executive’s decision which took effect from 8th January 2020. The previous holders of the positions were informed of the executive’s decision and their contributions were lauded and recognized. Additionally, they were invited to assist with a one-month transitional period to facilitate the exchange of knowledge.

We would like to take this opportunity to thank both Mrs. Wallace and Mr. Rawlins for availing themselves to serve in these volunteer roles within the St. Kitts and Nevis Red Cross Society. They are retirees who bring to the table a wealth of experience in management; disaster management; relief and rescue services and more importantly, assisting the vulnerable members in our communities.

As a member of the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Movement, the St. Kitts and Nevis Red Cross Society is governed by seven (7) Fundamental Principles which are Neutrality, Independence, Universality, Impartiality, Humanity, Voluntary Service, and Unity. These Principles guide the work of our National Society, regional and international societies as well. Neutrality and Independence allow ALL national societies to operate within communities without any influence from Government or political parties.

Through our mandate as auxiliary to State as described in the Act of Parliament, which was passed on 24th July 1985, we continue to augment and supplement the Disaster and social partners in meeting the needs of the vulnerable in our communities. In lieu of our supplemental role, while adhering to our seven (7) Fundamental Principles, the Governing Board is disheartened and dismayed by the aspersions and innuendos cast on the operations of our noble and voluntary organization.

We do hope that the perpetrators discontinue their attempts at sullying the good name of the St. Kitts and Nevis Red Cross Society. One should not want to create unnecessary harm to the independent reputation that allows us to function within St. Kitts and Nevis without political interference.

The Governing Board, and all volunteers by extension, would like to reassure the general public that we will continue to adhere to the Fundamental Principles while providing invaluable VOLUNTARY service to the vulnerable throughout the federation of St. Christopher and Nevis.

One in Humanity.

