Recruitment service prepared to see more green jobs in the Caribbean in the near future

Caribbean Employment Services Inc., a market-leading digital talent acquisition service, is anticipating an influx of green economy jobs in the Caribbean in the near future as major world powers race to emerge as leaders in the developing sustainable energy field.

More and more businesses and governments around the world have increased efforts to embrace sustainable development and growth, making the green economy one of the fastest-growing in the entire world in recent times. In the United States, for example, recent legislation was passed to help pave the way for investments and development in sustainability. That new legislation is expected to result in hundreds of thousands of new jobs by the end of this year alone, and even more within the next five years.

Meanwhile, the World Bank and similar international organizations have already pointed out the “unprecedented potential” and “competitive advantage” countries in the Caribbean and Latin America have with regards to developing markets in the green and blue economies, which often overlap. The region’s wealth of natural resources makes it ripe for developments in clean energy and technologically-advanced agriculture especially, the World Bank recently highlighted.

Alongside the intense growth of the green economy around the world, this perfect combination of conditions aligns the Caribbean and Latin American countries with new opportunities for growth that Caribbean Employment Services Inc. is looking forward to seeing.

“The Caribbean stands to benefit from its proximity to the United States as this expansion is happening, and especially given its investment potential and vast supply of natural resources,” said Joseph Boll, Caribbean Employment Services Inc. CEO.

He pointed out that the World Bank already recently issued a loan to Barbados, with Barbadian Prime Minister Mia Mottley pledging to use the loan to help create job opportunities in emerging blue and green economies.

Boll continued, “It would not be surprising to see an increase in investments and development related to clean energy and other green economy markets in the near future, and Caribbean Employment stands ready to assist with ensuring talented citizens and residents are first in line as job opportunities become available.”

The goal of Caribbean Employment Services Inc., based in Barbados, is to connect the top talent from the Caribbean with hiring managers, HR professionals and decision-makers in companies both within the Caribbean as well as abroad. Further, it aims to provide the region’s jobseekers and those who are already employed with news and resources related to Caribbean labour.

