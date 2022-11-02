Recruitment Exec. Notes Healthcare Workers Still In High Demand

GEORGETOWN, 31 October, 2022 — Countries around the world have had a dire need for healthcare workers in a variety of fields since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic in early 2020. This has been no different in the Caribbean, with many of our nations facing severe shortages that prompted the need for foreign recruitment. Now, according to the CEO of a regional talent acquisition service, not much has changed as far as the demand for healthcare workers go.

Caribbean Employment Services Inc. is a market-leading digital talent acquisition service that aims to connect the top talent from the Caribbean with hiring managers, HR professionals and decision-makers in companies both within the Caribbean as well as abroad. Further, it aims to provide the region’s jobseekers and those who are already employed with news and resources related to Caribbean labour.

Joseph Boll, Caribbean Employment Services Inc. CEO, commented, “Healthcare workers are still in strong demand almost everywhere, and the stakes can be even higher in the smaller, developing countries of the Caribbean. Small populations can mean a smaller pool of workers, and shortages can be dire to fill.”

The CEO noted how several countries, such as St. Lucia, St. Vincent and the Grenadines, Barbados and Guyana, have launched specialty training programmes designed to address the gap in healthcare workers. Some programmes provide for condensed curricula to garner a faster turnaround time, while others intend to bond healthcare workers so they are obligated to work for the government for a time. However, such programmes will still take time and countries have continued recruiting healthcare workers from Latin America and Africa to fill their needs.

Meanwhile, foreign employers recruiting Caribbean healthcare workers — from nurses to senior care workers and more — has not ceased. For the region’s workers, the staffing challenges present opportunities for training that may not have been quite so forthcoming had it not been for “unprecedented” demand for healthcare workers. Likewise, it presents rare opportunities to live and work abroad that, in other times, may have come with more discouraging hindrances.

“COVID is dying down and most of us are starting to breathe a sigh of relief,” said Boll. “But for healthcare workers, little has changed. They are still wanted almost everywhere, and they still stand in a position to take the most advantage of that as possible.

“As for employers struggling to hire healthcare workers, they can still take advantage of services like Caribbean Employment Services Inc. to cast the widest net to fill that need.”

About Caribbean Employment Services Inc. Caribbean Employment Services Inc., based in Barbados, is one of the market-leading online talent acquisition services, specializing in helping businesses and organizations recruit the best candidates for their roles and job seekers find their ideal position. For international and national employers looking to source the best talent from the Caribbean region and from the United States into their Caribbean businesses, we offer a range of recruitment solutions, all developed to find the right candidates for their roles. Find out more at https://caribbeanemployment.com or conta