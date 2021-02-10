Record 328 COVID cases reported in 24 hours in Jamaica

February 6, 20210

The Ministry of Health and Wellness is reporting a record 328 new cases of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours.

This is the largest single-day increase since the outbreak of the virus in Jamaica last March. It brings the total number of confirmed cases to 16,841.

No new deaths were confirmed during the period, leaving the death toll at 357. However, one death was reported under investigation.

According to the ministry, the new cases consist of 139 males and 189 females with ages ranging from one year to 99 years.

The cases were recorded Kingston and St Andrew (70), St James (53), Manchester (49), St Catherine (43), St Elizabeth (24), Trelawny (23), Hanover (21), Clarendon (15), St Mary (10), St Thomas (10), St Ann (five), Westmoreland (three), and Portland (two).

The country also recorded 51 recoveries pushing the total number of recoveries to 12,225.