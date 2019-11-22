HEADLINES

ST.KITTS-NEVIS RE: Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Aviation (MOFA) Embassies and Missions Overseas

Basseterre, St. Kitts, March 18, 2020 (Ministry of Foreign Affairs): The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Aviation wishes to advise the general public that owing to reports of the COVID-19 in some jurisdictions which host our missions, the Ministry has decided to implement measures to protect our missions, staff and personnel. The work of our missions will continue but all staff have been instructed to work from home until further notice.

Missions’ staff can still be reached using the established telephone numbers and email addresses available on the Ministry of Foreign Affairs website at foreign.gov.kn.

