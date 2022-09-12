Rashid Khan to join St Kitts & Nevis Patriots as Hasaranga’s replacement

His Afghanistan team-mate Mujeeb ur Rahman will join Barbados Royals

Deivarayan Muthu

11-Sep-2022

Afghanistan legspinner Rashid Khan is set to return to the CPL with the defending champions St Kitts & Nevis Patriots signing him as a like-for-like replacement for Wanindu Hasaranga.

It is understood that Hasaranga, who is currently with the Sri Lanka side in the UAE for the Asia Cup final, is unavailable for the entire CPL season. Meanwhile, Maheesh Theekshana, who was picked up by Trinbago Knight Riders to play for them in this year’s tournament, is still awaiting an NOC from Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC).

Rashid returns to the CPL after having missed the last season owing to national commitments. Patriots will be the third team that he represents, after Guyana Amazon Warriors and Barbados Royals (then Tridents). Rashid has had success with both franchises – he was the highest wicket-taker for Tridents in CPL 2020, with 11 strikes in ten games at an economy rate of 6.85. Earlier in 2017, he bagged the first-ever CPL hat-trick, for Amazon Warriors, to knock out Jamaica Tallawahs.

Malolan Rangarajan, Patriots’ assistant coach and strategy coach, was happy with Rashid’s inclusion which he expressed via Twitter, “Missing Wanindu, [but] can’t complain about the replacement.”

Patriots could really use a player as accomplished as Rashid. They have only one win in five games, and even that came in unlikely circumstances, where they had to make history by becoming the first CPL team to score more than 20 runs in the last over to get across the line

Rashid will now lead a spin attack that includes Sri Lanka’s Akila Dananjaya, Afghanistan’s Izharulhaq Naveed and local boys Jaden Carmichael and Jon-Russ Jaggesar.

Rashid was recently in action at the Asia Cup, where he was Afghanistan’s second-highest wicket-taker, with six scalps in five matches at an economy rate of 6.55. Mujeeb Ur Rahman, who took one more wicket than Rashid at the Asia Cup, will link up with the table-topping Barbados Royals this CPL.

Adam Hose has earned his maiden CPL gig•Getty Images

Hose to replace David at St Lucia Kings

St Lucia Kings have roped in English batter Adam Hose as a replacement for Tim David, who is set to make his T20I debut for Australia in India later this month, in the lead-up to the World Cup.

Hose, 29, made 557 runs at 55.70 and a strike rate of 160.98 in this year’s T20 Blast and also had a strong Hundred season for Northern Superchargers. He was also snapped up by Adelaide Strikers in the BBL draft last month.