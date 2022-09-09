The family of the Queen was gathered at the Scottish estate where she had spent much of the summer as the doctors showed huge concerns for her health.

September 8, 2022

Queen Elizabeth II dies at age of 96 after reigning as longest-serving monarch

World: United Kingdom woke up with the news of the passing away of Queen Elizabeth II. She died at the age of 96 after reigning as the longest-serving monarch of London. Ruling the nation for around 70 years, she took her last breath at her Scottish estate on Thursday afternoon.

Coming to the throne in 1952, the queen witnesses enormous changes in society and worked according to them.

Now with Queen’s death, her eldest son Charles, the former Prince of Wales, will lead the country during mourning. He will further serve as the new King and head of state for 14 Commonwealth realms. On Friday, the King and his wife Camilla, who had been declared the next Queen by Elizabeth II will return to London, Buckingham Palace. It is also expected that King will address United Kindom on the same day.

On her death, Buckingham Palace issued a statement that stated, “The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon. The King and the Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow.”

While showering grief, Prince Charles also issued a statement that reads, “The death of my beloved Mother, Her Majesty The Queen, is a moment of the greatest sadness for me and all members of my family.”

“I know her loss will be deeply felt throughout the country, the realms and the Commonwealth, and by countless people around the world.”

Queen was placed under medical supervision at Balmoral, near Aberdeen, where her children visited and her grandson, Prince William is also there, with his brother, Prince Harry, on his way.

The tenure of Queen Elizabeth II witnessed various scenarios such as head of state spanned post-war austerity, the transition from empire to Commonwealth, the end of the Cold War, and the UK’s entry into – and withdrawal from – the European Union.

While experiencing the administration of 15 prime ministers, she remained the longest-serving Queen. Her reign started with Winston Churchill, born in 1874, and finished with Liz Truss born 101 years later in 1975. She was appointed by Queen earlier this week.

Crowds are awaiting updates on the health condition of the Queen outside Buckingham Palace as sounds of crying have been heard after her death. The Union flag on top of the palace was half-mast at 18:30 BST after posting the announcement of the death. While paying condolences, the official website of the Royal Family was downed.

Born on 21 April 1926, Queen took birth at Elizabeth Alexandra Mary Windsor, in Mayfair, London.