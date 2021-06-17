QUARANTINE SERVICES AT THE OCEAN TERRACE INN TEMPORARILY SUSPENDED, SAYS CHAIRMAN SAMUEL

June 12, 202120

Basseterre, St. Kitts, June 12, 2021 (SKNIS): Chairman of the National COVID-19 Task Force, Abdias Samuel, announced on the Saturday, June 12 edition of the NEOC COVID-19 Press Briefing that the Ocean Terrace Inn (OTI) have temporarily suspended all quarantine services until further notice.

“The Ocean Terrace Inn is no longer providing quarantine services at this moment until further notice. I am appealing to all persons who would have had reservations until the end of July to make reservations with other quarantine sites or vacation-in-place sites,” said Mr. Samuel.

He encouraged persons to contact Park Hyatt St. Kitts Christophe Harbour; Royal St. Kitts Hotel; the St. Kitts Marriott Resort and the St. Kitts Marriott Vacation Club; Koi Resort, as well as the Four Seasons Resort and Paradise Beach in Nevis.

Chairman Samuel extended thanks and appreciation to the above institutions for their assistance by “accepting the terms and conditions” of those citizens and residents who reserved the OTI for quarantine or vacation in place.

Equally important, Mr. Samuel noted that persons in quarantine or isolation at the Ocean Terrace Inn can still receive food from persons on the outside.

“Persons who have persons in isolation at the OTI please note that you can deliver their food. There would be no challenges in you keeping within the periods that are allotted for the delivery of food to individuals there,” he said, adding that once persons realize that they would encounter challenges they should call the closest police station to “notify them and seek the relevant permission if you are going to go beyond the curfew hours,” he added.