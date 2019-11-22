QUALITY OF TRANSFORMATION IN FIVE YEARS UNDER TEAM UNITY UNPARALLELED, SAYS PRIME MINISTER HARRIS

BASSETERRE, St. Kitts, January 24, 2020 (Press Unit in the Office of the Prime Minister) – The quality of transformation in St. Kitts and Nevis over the last five years, under a Team Unity administration, is unparalleled anywhere else in the Caribbean, said Prime Minister Dr. the Honourable Timothy Harris, as ten homeowners accepted the keys to their brand new homes under the National Housing Corporation’s (NHC) Unity Housing Solutions Programme.

“Today, St. Kitts and Nevis is a model in the Caribbean thanks to you the people,” the honourable prime minister said.

Dr. Harris referenced a recent article posted online in which Antigua and Barbuda’s Prime Minister pledged that his country will soon surpass St. Kitts and Nevis as the top cruise destination in the sub-region.

“That is flattery because in fact, the prime minister was saying that St. Kitts and Nevis is the country to watch and to envy and to emulate. We are ahead of the game and we are the best performer and as a result of this, he’s saying that if Antigua and Barbuda is to reach anywhere, it has to outclass St. Kitts and Nevis,” Prime Minister Harris stated, while adding that the twin island Federation “is too far ahead for them to catch up.”

Dr.the Honourable Timothy Harris explained that his Team Unity Cabinet has been able to perform this well because it has “remained focused on you the people of Sandy Point, as we have remained focused on all of the people all over St. Kitts and Nevis.”

“I want to say how pleased I am that we have a Cabinet of hard working people making personal sacrifices to ensure that we advance St. Kitts and Nevis,” Dr. the Honourable Timothy Harris added.

Thenew homes located at Crab Hill, Sandy Point were handed over during a distribution ceremony held on Thursday (January 23) evening – seven days after some 19 houses were distributed to residents of Constituency Seven.

Theceremony was attended by Deputy Prime Minister, the Honourable Shawn Richards, who is also the Parliamentary Representative for Sandy Point; Minister responsible for Human Settlement, the Honourable Eugene Hamilton; officials from NHC including Chairman of the Board of Directors, Mr. Valentine Lindsay and General Manager , Charles Morton.