PS SKERRITT- A QUALIFIED, PATRIOTIC SERVANT OF THE PEOPLE

by Mervin Hanley,

Recently I saw an attack on Permanent Secretary Andrew Skerritt and I asked myself if Mr. Skeritt is from another planet because the way I see some folks getting on, because they “heard” he will be leading our CBI operations. It was like WOW. No disrespect at all to the current holder of that position, but is Mr. Skerritt not a citizen of St. Kitts and Nevis? In other words A LOCAL? We are not personal friends but I believe the gentleman is well accomplished…and then some of you are the same ones who are always cussing talking about foreigners taking over but you also have a problem with your own local people. Make up your minds.

So I went digging today on Andrew Skerritt and here’s why I said he is more than accomplished to hold ANY position in the great federation.

-PS/ Special Advisor to the Prime Minister

-PS with Oversight for the same CBI among other responsibilities at The Office Of The Prime Minister

-He was PS in Health

-Over 21 Years as senior civil servant

-Worked for PAHO/WHO Washington DC 1 year

-Spearheaded first National strategic health plan

-Spearheaded Pogson Medical Center re-construction

Spearheaded Mart Charles Hospital renovation

-Under him as PS, Renal Dialysis Center opened

Critical to establishment of Oncology center JNFGH

Critical to establishment Mental Health Day Treatment

key in negotiating process with World Bank for the renovation and reconstruction of JNF & Alexander Hospital

-Contributed significantly in efforts with World Bank for Anti retrovirals in the early fight against HIV

-Successfully represented St Kitts and Nevis on various high level International meetings

A key player in the Office Of The Prime Minister in ensuring policy implementation across the board

So what is the problem if he goes over and head the CBI? 1/He is a son of the soil. 2/He is more than capable.