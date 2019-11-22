PS KAYE BASS ENCOURAGES STUDENTS OVERSEAS TO CONTACT RESPECTIVE MISSIONS FOR ASSISTANCE IF NEEDED

Basseterre, St. Kitts, April 10, 2020 (SKNIS): Nationals of St. Kitts-Nevis who are currently studying overseas are strongly encouraged to contact the missions in their respective jurisdictions for any assistance where necessary. The request was made by Kaye Bass, Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Aviation during the April 09 National Emergency Operations Center (NEOC) COVID-19 Daily Briefing.

“We know that most of our students are feeling a little displaced. They are away from home and family and familiar environs and any particular concerns that they may have would be referred to our various missions,” said PS Bass.

PS Bass encouraged students to familiarize themselves with www.foreign.gov.kn for any information on the missions.

“Although they are working from home, the phones are still manned and therefore they will be able to receive your concerns and address them accordingly. We know that each students’ needs will differ or vary,” she said, while referencing students studying in Taiwan. “Our students in Taiwan as you know are on full scholarship and we don’t anticipate that they will have any major difficulties but sometimes they may need some moral support.”

She expressed thanks to Her Excellency Jasmine Huggins, Ambassador of the Embassy of St. Kitts-Nevis in Taipei, Taiwan, for ensuring that the students are cared for.

“We thank our ambassador there who has already reached out to the students and she organized a YouTube conference with health professionals and the students were able to engage with those health practitioners to ask questions to ensure that they protect themselves against COVID-19,” said PS Bass.

Ms. Bass also offered heart-warming words to the parents of students studying in Cuba.

“I want to console the parents of the students on Cuba to inform them that our Ambassador Verna Mills has informed that she was able to secure some materials for students – masks, gloves etc. She was able to join with some of her colleagues from the various Caribbean Islands to order materials for the students and she also delivered food supplies to the students at the medical school there in Havana,” she added.

PS Bass used the occasion to express thanks to all the heads of missions and staff who continue to work diligently, as well as the staff in St. Kitts and Nevis, who work day in and day out to assist where necessary.