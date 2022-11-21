Professionals Days of Archive Film Festival From  November 21 to November 22, 2022

The Association for the Promotion of Cinema of the Antilles and Guyana (APCAG) and all the partners of the Interreg CINUCA project are pleased to announce the holding of the professional days which will be held within the framework of the 3rd edition of the Archive Film Festival.

We are waiting for you on:

– Monday 21 and Tuesday 22 November from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., at the Salako Hotel, at Le Gosier, Guadeloupe.

(Free admission subject to availability)

*Please notice that all the round tables will be available also in live on zoom link in French & English. (Ask for more details) These days will revolve around four highlights:

* Monday November 21, 2022

9am-12am, Round Table on the theme: “The need for a film library: Feedback from experience”.

2pm-5pm, Round table on the theme: “Film festivals, a resource for film archives”.

* Tuesday November 22, 2022

9am-12am, Round Table on the theme: Table ronde sur la thématique : “The Cinematographic Heritage of the Caribbean” .

. 2pm-5pm, Round Table on the theme: “Preserving, restoring the problems and national solutions”.

Please notice the participation of our guest from : Antigua & Barbuda, Jamaica, France, French Guiana , Martinique, Guadeloupe, Trinidad & Tobago and Canada. All are professionals in the sector of archive, the memory, audiovisual & cinéma.

These events are part of the Interreg CINUCA project (Digital CInémathèque de la CAraïbe), a project co-financed by the ERDF as part of the Interreg Caribbean V programme..

« “Yesterday’s films are today’s archives and today’s films will be the archives of tomorrow! Preserve them » »

For more information, contact :

Ikone Caraïbes – Naïka Pichi – Mail : naika@ikonecaraibes.com – Phone : +590 690 582 759