Prince Philip dead: The Duke of Edinburgh dies aged 99

Ellen ManningFri, 9 April 2021,

Prince Philip has died, the palace confirmed. (Getty)

The Duke of Edinburgh has died aged 99, Buckingham Palace has announced.

Prince Phillip, husband and consort to Queen Elizabeth II, recently spent four weeks in hospital, his longest stay ever.

The Palace said in a statement: “It is with deep sorrow that Her Majesty The Queen has announced the death of her beloved husband, His Royal Highness The Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh. His Royal Highness passed away peacefully this morning at Windsor Castle.”

Prince Philip – who was often said to keep a firm grip over Royal Family affairs – retired from royal duties in 2017 aged 96.

Philip, who once described himself as the “world’s most experienced plaque unveiler”, was the longest-serving consort of a reigning British monarch.

He was the oldest-ever male member of the British Royal Family.

Princess Anne in the arms of Princess Elizabeth, with the Duke of Edinburgh, holding Prince Charles, in the grounds of Clarence House, in August 1951. (PA Images)

Queen Elizabeth ll and Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh arrive in an open carriage on Ladies Day at Royal Ascot in 2011. (Anwar Hussein/WireImage)

He made his final solo public engagement on 2 August 2017 when he met the Royal Marine Corp.

Born into the Greek and Danish royal families, Philip Mountbatten’s education included a spell at Gordonstoun School.

He went on to join the Royal Navy and served with the Mediterranean and Pacific fleets in the Second World War.

He married the then Princess Elizabeth in 1947 and gave up his promising naval career when she became Queen in 1952, following the unexpected death of her father, King George VI.

Since then he has served tirelessly alongside the Queen, who was aged 27 at the time, carrying out thousands of appearances and engagements over nearly seven decades.

Queen Elizabeth II and her husband, the Duke of Edinburgh walk at Broadlands, Hampshire in an image to mark their diamond wedding anniversary in November 2007. (Fiona Hanson/AFP)

Queen Elizabeth II wearing the Imperial State Crown, and the Duke of Edinburgh, in the uniform of Admiral of the Fleet, waving from the balcony of Buckingham Palace after the Queen’s Coronation in June 1953. (PA Images)

He also set up the Duke of Edinburgh’s Award scheme, which in the 1950s was designed to bridge a gap between leaving school and beginning national service.

Over the decades it’s been completed by millions of teenagers and operates in many different countries.

Philip stepped down from his public duties in August 2017 with the full support of the Queen. He did attend the weddings of his grandchildren Prince Harry and Princess Eugenie, in May and October 2018.

He also attended his granddaughter Princess Beatrice’s royal wedding in July 2020, during the coronavirus pandemic, and Lady Gabriella Windsor’s in May 2019.

Then Princess Elizabeth and Lieut. Philip Mountbatten, after their engagement was announced in 1947, at Buckingham Palace. (PA Images)

Philip and the Queen spent more time together than they had for some time during the coronavirus pandemic, living together at Windsor Castle for most of the year.

He had retired to Wood Farm on the Sandringham Estate but moved to be with his wife.

The Duke had faced a number of health scares in recent years after suffering from a bladder infection and a blocked coronary artery.

He also had abdominal and hip surgery in recent years.

He spent four days at King Edward VII hospital in London just before Christmas 2019, on the advice of his doctor and was discharged in time for the usual family celebrations in Sandringham.

In February 2021, he was admitted to the same hospital, on his doctor’s advice, after feeling unwell.

It came after the duke had received the first coronavirus vaccine, and the palace said it was not linked to COVID-19.

Funeral plans will be confirmed in the coming days