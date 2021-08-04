Prime Minister to Appoint Cabinet of Ministers

The Honourable Philip J. Pierre, Prime Minister of Saint Lucia has been in consultations as he prepares to appoint the Cabinet of Ministers. These discussions signal Hon. Pierre’s regard for consultation and inclusion on matters of State.

The announcement of the Cabinet of Ministers will take place at a Swearing in Ceremony on Thursday, 5th August, 2021 at 4:00 P.M. The ceremony will be hosted at the House of Parliament on Laborie Street, a departure from the announcement of Mindoo Phillip Park. This was necessary to mitigate against any possible spike in COVID-19 and to redirect finances to assist parents with back to school expenses. LED screens will be placed in strategic positions to allow for participation of the public.

To date, the Prime Minister has assumed responsibility for the ministerial portfolios of Finance, Economic Development and the Youth Economy. Two appointments have also been made in the persons of Honourable Leslie Mondesir who serves as Attorney General and Maundy A. L. Lewis (Ms.) who serves as Press Secretary to the Prime Minister.