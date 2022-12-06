PRIME MINISTER REJECTS STATEMENT ATTRIBUTED TO HIMBY HAMILTON RESERVE BANK PRESS RELEASE



Basseterre, St Kitts, December 5, 2022 (Press Secretary’s Office): The Prime Minister, Dr Terrance Drew, has rejected a statement attributed to him in a paid press release published on various international news sites and social media propaganda pages. The published article the Prime Minister is allegedly quoted with a statement that he did not make about Hamilton Reserve Bank.The Prime Minister, upon being notified of the article today, had this to say: “it is highly improper for any company to pay for the international publishing of a quote which I did not make. The general public must know that I did not make any comment about Hamilton Reserve Bank publicly or privately, in Dubai or otherwise.”The paid press release was published on the web pages of Yahoo Finance, Associated Press, Business Wire, and widely followed social media pages The St. Kitts-Nevis Times/TimesCaribbean.