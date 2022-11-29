PRIME MINISTER PIERRE INTRODUCES NATIONAL CRIME REDUCTION STRATEGY TO ENSURE LAW AND ODER PREVAILS
In a November 27 address to the nation, Prime Minister Hon. Philip J. Pierre, provided briefed the country on the strategic crime reduction tactics implemented by the police force in conjunction with government backed social intervention programmes to ensure law and order prevails and Saint Lucia’s communities remain safe for citizens and visitors to the island.
