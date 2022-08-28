PRIME MINISTER OF THE HELLENIC REPUBLIC (GREECE) CONGRATULATES PRIME MINISTER HON. DR. TERRANCE DREW ON HIS ELECTION

Basseterre, St. Kitts, August 27, 2022 (SKNIS): Prime Minister of the Hellenic Republic (Greece) H.E. Kyriakos Mitsokatis has congratulated the Honourable Dr. Terrance Drew on his elevation as the fourth Prime Minister of St. Kitts and Nevis.In a congratulatory message dispatched from the Embassy of the Hellenic Republic to Prime Minister Dr. Drew, Prime Minister Mitsokatis said:“On the occasion of your election as Prime Minister of Saint Kitts and Nevis, please accept my warmest congratulations and my very best wishes for every success in your mission.“The friendly relations between Greece and Saint Kitts and Nevis have always been based on the shared values of peace, freedom and democracy. I am confident that during your term in office, we will further deepen our cooperation, with a view to address our common concerns and achieve our shared vision for a peaceful and prosperous world. Please accept, Excellency, the assurances of my highest esteem.”