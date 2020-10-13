PRIME MINISTER OF MALAYSIA SEEKS CLOSER TIES WITH ST KITTS AND NEVIS IN INDEPENDENCE MESSAGE

Basseterre, St. Kitts, October 12, 2020 (SKNIS): Prime Minister of Malaysia, His Excellency Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin, has expressed his commitment to work closer with St. Kitts and Nevis’ Prime Minister Dr. the Honourable Timothy Harris and his Government to “bring our ties to greater heights.”



The sentiment was expressed in a letter dated September 31, 2020, in which the Malaysian leader extended best wishes to the twin-island Federation on the occasion of its 37 years of nationhood on September 19.



Prime Minister Muhyiddin said the current global challenge posed by the novel coronavirus requires a unified effort by all countries.



“The challenge of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic requires every nation including Malaysia and the Federation of St. Kitts and Nevis to increase cooperation so as to effectively address this pandemic,” he said in the letter while expressing highest consideration.



His Excellency Muhyiddin is the 8th Prime Minister of the country. He assumed office on March 01, 2020.