Prime Minister Mia Mottley is on the road to recovery after surgery

Prime Minister Mia Mottley has had a successful medical procedure.

Sharing the news was Acting Prime Minister of Barbados Santia Bradshaw.



In a statement, Bradshaw said:

“I am pleased to inform the country that Prime Minister Mia Amor Mottley has emerged from her medical procedure, in high spirits and with the assurance of success by her medical team.”

Having assured Bajans ahead of her op that she will be “well” and asking them not to be worried or concerned, Bradshaw added: “The Prime Minister is now resting comfortably and has asked that a sentiment of gratitude be conveyed to all who lifted her up in their prayers, called or sent messages of support and well wishes.”

As she recovers, the statement said that “her sole wish now is that the country would unite in its resolve to manage and contain the spread of the dreaded COVID-19 virus in Barbados.”

Before going off to have her procedure done today (March 28), on Thursday (March 26) in her address to the nation, Mottley pleaded with Barbadians to “stan in de house”, wash their hands and practise social distancing. At that time she also announced the curfew to start today, Saturday, March 28, and the country was at 24 confirmed cases for COVID-19.

As of Friday, March 27, Barbados has 26 confirmed cases that tested positive for COVID-19 and has conducted 233 tests overall.