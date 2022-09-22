Prime Minister, Hon. Dr. Terrance Drew, Attends High-Level Meetings in New York 

September 22, 2022

Basseterre, St. Kitts (September 22, 2022) – Prime Minister of St. Kitts and Nevis, Hon. Dr. Terrance Drew represented the federation is several high-level meetings at the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) today, Thursday September 22, 2022. He attended the Alliance of Small Island States (AOSIS) Leaders’ Breakfast Meeting about Multi Vulnerability Index at 8:00am at the International Peace Institute (IPI), 777 United Nations Plaza in New York.

The AOSIS Leaders’ Breakfast Meeting was held under the theme “Championing Our Own Solutions”. The guest speaker for the event was the United Nations Secretary General, António Guterres, who in his address to the leaders of the Small Island States pledged to continue efforts to support the AOSIS.

“The Multi-dimensional Vulnerability Index is a critical tool, and it must be deployed. The Alliance of Small Island States has long championed the highest level of ambition on climate, often leading by example. You have also brought solutions and built consensus. Your voices, as climate leaders, problem solvers and bridge builders, are needed now more than ever. The United Nation is your steadfast supporter and partner. We will continue to push for more ambition and climate action by all – especially the G20, who account for 80 percent of global emissions. We will continue to call for a renewable revolution, and for developed countries to provide developing countries with the finance and technology they need to transition to a net-zero and climate resilient future. We will continue to push developed countries to make good on their $100 billion climate finance commitment. We will push for developed countries to provide clarity this year on their Glasgow commitment to double adaptation finance. And we will push to ensure your eligibility and access to that finance.”

The full address of the UN Secretary General can be viewed here https://s3.amazonaws.com/downloads2.unmultimedia.org/public/video/evergreen/MSG+SG+/SG+7+Sept+22/MSG+SG+Alliance+of+Small+Island+States+7+Sept+22+V3.mp4.

The Prime Minister, Hon. Dr. Terrance Drew was also invited to and attended bilateral discussions with the President of Kenya, H.E. William Ruto and the Prime Minister of Sint Maarten, H.E. Ms. Silvera Jacobs. A friendly invitation was also extended to the Prime Minister from the President of Kosovo. H.E. Ms. Osmani-Sadriu. The discussions focused on supporting democracy in small island states.