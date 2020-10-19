PRIME MINISTER HARRIS TO PRESIDE OVER ANNUAL BUDGET ESTIMATES COMMITTEE MEETINGS THIS WEEK

BASSETERRE, St. Kitts, October 18, 2020 (Press Unit in the Office of the Prime Minister) – Prime Minister and Minister of Finance, Dr. the Honourable Timothy Harris and his Cabinet are to meet with senior officials of Government this week for the annual Budget Estimates Committee Meetings that will chart the way forward for 2021.

Themeetings are scheduled for Monday, October 19 to Thursday, October 22 at the Ministry of Finance Conference Room.

TheBudget Estimates Committee Meetings set the slate for development of the annual estimates and expenditure to guide the affairs of St. Kitts and Nevis.

The annual Budget exercise is a requirement of law stipulated in the Finance Administration Act that promotes good governance.

Thisyear’s Budget Estimates are being formulated in the context of COVID-19 which has devastated many countries and led to millions of persons losing their lives.

TheGovernment of St. Kitts and Nevis has done an excellent job in keeping its citizens and residents safe. To date, all COVID-19 cases in the Federation are fully recovered and there have been no deaths.