PRIME MINISTER HARRIS REITERATES THE IMPORTANCE OF VACCINATION IN THE FIGHT AGAINST THE DEADLY COVID-19 VIRUS

Basseterre, St. Kitts, September 20, 2021 (SKNIS): Prime Minister of St. Kitts and Nevis, Dr. the Honourable Timothy Harris, during his national address to commemorate the Federation’s 38th Independence Anniversary on September 19, took the opportunity to remark on the resilience of the Federation throughout the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Prime Minister Harris further spoke to the importance of adhering to health protocols and supporting both the non-pharmaceutical and pharmaceutical measures available to fight the deadly virus. “Over the last eighteen months, we, like the rest of the world, have had some challenges. We have been fighting this dreaded COVID-19 pandemic, and we have been coping relatively well. On the whole, when we look at the world landscape and consider political stability, economic advancement, standards of living, and quality of life, as well as employment and investment opportunities, St. Kitts and Nevis remains among the best places to live, and still proudly stands as the best run, best managed small island state in the world. Thanks be to God. The Lord has blessed our people with extraordinary talents and He has blessed this nation with extraordinary gifts which include our people,” said Prime Minister Harris. On the issue of vaccination, over 75 percent of the target population across the Federation have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, with another 66 percent being fully vaccinated. Prime Minister Harris addressed the importance of adhering to health protocols and supporting both the non-pharmaceutical and pharmaceutical measures as community spread is currently ongoing across the Federation. “Together, we must choose life. And we choose life by wearing masks, by washing our hands as often as possible, or by using a hand sanitizer, by adhering to physical distancing, by staying at home if feeling unwell, and by choosing to be vaccinated. What weighs in the balance of our choices is significant – because we are a small island developing state with limited resources and support. Each of us as responsible consenting adults must make deliberate decisions on what is best for ourselves, our families, and our country. Independence gives us the right of self-determination, the right to choose, but these rights come with immense responsibilities— not limited to self but extending to family, to community, to country, and our God. Every individual is part of something much larger, and we must focus on who we are together as a unit. We are our brothers’ and sisters’ keepers,” said Prime Minister Harris. Prime Minister Harris restated that the reality of the ongoing threat of the pandemic must give new resolve to revive energies towards agriculture and food security. Not just for survival, but also to leverage the extensive opportunities available for further economic expansion, diversification, and wealth creation.