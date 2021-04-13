PRIME MINISTER HARRIS REAFFIRMS HIS COMMITMENT TO THE TEAM UNITY MOVEMENT AND ALL IT REPRESENTS AT PAM CONVENTION

BASSETERRE, St. Kitts, April 12, 2021 (Press Unit in the Office of the Prime Minister) – At the 55th Annual Convention of the People’s Action Movement (PAM) on Sunday, April 11, Prime Minister of St. Kitts and Nevis, Dr. the Honourable Timothy Harris, who is the Political Leader of the People’s Labour Party (PLP), reaffirmed his commitment to the three-party Team Unity coalition.

The third member of the governing Team Unity coalition is the Nevis-based Concerned Citizens Movement (CCM).

“I come as the Leader of the People’s Labour Party and the Prime Minister of St. Kitts and Nevis to reaffirm my personal commitment to Team Unity and all that Team Unity represents for us and all that we have committed to the people of St. Kitts and Nevis,” Prime Minister Harris said while delivering fraternal greetings at PAM’s convention.

Dr. Harris continued by saying that, “The Team Unity movement was born as a people-centric movement that promised our country and our people that we could work diligently and honestly as a team notwithstanding our political differences to create a better standard of living for all the people of St. Kitts and Nevis.”

The prime minister said it is that promise of working together for the good of all that has resulted in the Team Unity Government emerging as one of the most proactive and accomplished administrations in the history of St. Kitts and Nevis.

He said, “Since 2015, your Government has delivered more than any government before us in housing solutions, in public infrastructure, in education reforms, fiscal management, in good governance, in employment, in social assistance like PAP, and the Alternative Life-style Programme which has helped to reduce criminal activity in our peaceful country of St. Kitts and Nevis. Indeed, in our first five years it is true to say that on every index of human development, the Team Unity Government has done well, and I want to salute all members of Cabinet, then and now, for their outstanding contribution.”

Prime Minister Harris said the records would show that under a Team Unity Government, St. Kitts and Nevis had the largest number of persons ever employed by the end of 2019 and up to March 2020 and the highest levels of wages being earned in the country. He also noted that under this Government, the Nevis Island Administration has benefited from an unprecedented level of financial support.

“We have been able to deliver because we work well as a team. As we continue in the new term, I want to welcome and thank for the ongoing work, the efforts of our new ministers the Honourable Jonel Powell, the Honourable Eric Evelyn, the Honourable Alexis Jeffers and the Honourable Akilah Byron-Nisbett.”

To the leadership and supports of the People’s Action Movement, Prime Minister Harris said, “I commend all your work, all your efforts and I commend the leader of the People’s Action Movement as we work together as one team with one mission of service to the people of St. Kitts and Nevis, to deliver the jobs, to deliver on the dreams, to deliver on the scholarships and to deliver on what matters for the future of St. Kitts and Nevis.”