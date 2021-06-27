Prime Minister Harris pleased with high uptake of second Covid-19 jab. St.Kitts-Nevis has one of the highest vaccination rates in the Caribbean





BASSETERRE, ST. KITTS, June 27, 2021 (MMS-SKN) — Saturday June 26 saw a historic high of 1,374 doses being administered in the current Covid-19 vaccine rollout, with 1,303 persons taking their second dose, and Prime Minister Dr the Hon Timothy Harris who was pleased by the high turnout has asked more persons to come forward on Sunday June 27 to take their second dose as all health centres will be open from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

“I have, every Saturday, been going religiously to the health centres, encouraging, cajoling, and enticing persons to do what is necessary so that we could feel a greater sense of safety and security in the country,” said Dr Harris. “Indeed the commitment we make is that the future will be stronger and safer for all.”

Prime Minister Harris made the remarks at the National Emergency Operations Centre (NEOC) Covid-19 Press Briefing held at the NEMA conference room in Lime Kiln, West Basseterre, on Saturday June 26. Earlier that day he had spent most of his time at the Sylvia Garnette Primary Health Care Facility in Tabernacle encouraging persons who came for vaccinations.

“Today we have had a historic high of 1,374 doses being administered – the largest rollout I will think since we started this programme,” said Dr Harris. “Of that total, 1,303 went forward for their second dose, thereby closing the gap in a significant way and taking us closer to having 50 percent of the population immunised – having their second dose.”

The activity was seen across the seventeen health centre in the country, and which he described as good news. According to the Honourable Prime Minister, 878 persons on St. Kitts took their second dose. The New Town Health Centre had 250 persons, followed by Basseterre with 196. St. Peter’s 99, Tabernacle 75, Cayon 70, Sandy Point 55, Molineux 44, St. Paul’s 38, Old Road 25, Saddlers 17, and Dieppe Bay 9.

On the island of Nevis, a total of 425 took their second dose, with the Charlestown Health Centre leading with a 164 persons. Others were the Gingerland Health Centre 104, Brown Hill Health Centre 97, Combermere Health Centre 47, Butlers Health Centre 7, and the Cotton Ground Health Centre with 6 persons.

“So this is good going, and I would wish tomorrow (Sunday June 27) that persons would again go out to get their vaccination, especially those who are due their second shot,” pleaded Dr Harris. “As you did today, I am encouraging you tomorrow Sunday, we have made a special carve out for you the citizens and residents of the country to move forward and to be able to get your vaccines.”

In advising the general public that Wednesday June 30 will be the final day for use of the batch of vaccine in the current rollout, the Honourable Prime Minister added: “The government is working very hard to ensure that we can continue the programme, but you have until Wednesday. My advice to those of you who can, go out in your numbers on Sunday and ensure that you get vaccinated.”

The Prime Minister reminded that while all the health centres will be open on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday (June 28th -30th) from 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. persons wishing to go to take their second dose will be required to show their vaccination card and a government issued ID in case they are stopped by the police, for them to be allowed safe passage.

The NEOC Covid-19 Press Briefing was opened with prayers offered by Rev Canon Dwayne Cassius, who is the Parish Priest of the Pro-Cathedral of St. George’s Anglican with St. Barnabas.

Also present at the Press Briefing included the Minister of the Health, the Hon Akilah Byron-Nisbett, Attorney-General and Chair of National Disaster Mitigation Council, the Hon Vincent Byron Jr., Minister of International Trade, Industry, Commerce, Consumer Affairs and Labour, and Co-chair of National Disaster Mitigation Council, the Hon Wendy Phipps, and Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Social Services, Mrs Janelle Lewis-Tafari.