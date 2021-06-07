Prime Minister Harris lauds Team Unity Administration Cabinet for focusing on people

BASSETERRE, ST. KITTS, June 7, 2021 (MMS-SKN) — Prime Minister of the Federation of St. Kitts and Nevis Dr the Hon Timothy Harris has, on the commemoration of Team Unity Administration’s first anniversary of the second term, thanked God for the Team Unity Administration Cabinet which he said focuses on people.

“As we commemorate our first anniversary of the People’s second term mandate to the Team Unity Government, we stand in humility and obedience to God’s will,” said Prime Minister Harris at a thanksgiving service held at the Wesley Methodist Church on Seaton Street, in Basseterre, on Sunday June 6. “I pray that we can execute God’s will outlined in the book of Micah chapter 6 verse 8.”

The Team Unity Administration which first came into office in February 2015, is made up of three political parties, the Peoples Labour Party (PLP), the People’s Action Movement (PAM), and the Nevis-based Concerned Citizens Movement (CCM). Team Unity was returned back to office at the June 5, 2020 Federal elections with a bigger mandate, having won nine of the eleven contested seats.

“I want to give thanks to God for our Cabinet that focuses on the people, especially the poor and vulnerable,” said Dr Harris. “I thank our churches and their prayer warriors for their intercession on behalf of our people and Nation and indeed for their wider support. I must again thank the people of St. Kitts and Nevis for their vote of confidence on June 5th, 2020, and for their continuing support.”

According to the Honourable Prime Minister, one year on, St. Kitts and Nevis is better placed in its management of Covid-19, and he gave thanks to God as the country now has the vaccine which is the country’s most powerful tool that God has blessed the people in the fight against the pandemic.

The country’s economic sector is now opened up, and he reported that over 20,000 persons are at work and the country’s social safety net is assisting the poorest of the poor. There are signs of recovery in agriculture, in fisheries, manufacturing, and financial services among others. He however pointed out that while last year there was no tourism services as the country was in a necessary lockdown to save lives, he said that this year the country is hopefully optimistic about the recovery of the tourism sector.

“So for all these precious things, which we take for granted, I want on behalf of our Nation, to give God thanks,” said Dr Harris. “Let us remember to count our blessings – count them one by one. You will well be surprised of the immense things that the Lord has done for us.”

He added: “I want again to congratulate our country on its choice of Team Unity. I congratulate the people for choosing the stronger and safer future. My plan, with God’s grace, is to do my very best as a servant of the people – to serve my people and beloved country to the best of my ability.”

The sermon, which was held under the theme ‘Beyond Human Sight’, was delivered by Rev Veronica Williams-Gumbs who thanked the Team Unity Administration for worshiping at the Wesley Methodist Church.

She prayed for the country and added: “Father we pray oh God this morning for our Prime Minister and his Cabinet oh God, that they may make wise decisions in the interest of us. Father you have chosen them to lead us, and so let us give them thanks this morning. Let us ask your blessing upon them this morning as they do their duties.”

Governor General’s Deputy His Excellency Michael Morton had joined the Team Unity Administration and other well-wishers and supporters at the thanksgiving service.

In attendance were Deputy Prime Minister the Hon Shawn Richards, and Cabinet Ministers the Hon Eugene Hamilton, the Hon Lindsay Grant, the Hon Jonel Powell, the Hon Akilah Byron-Nisbett, and the Hon Vincent Byron Jr. Also in attendance were the Deputy Speaker Senator the Hon Dr Bernicia Nisbett, and Ambassadors His Excellency Michael Powell, His Excellency Sydney Osborne, His Excellency Vance Amory, and His Excellency Kevin Williams.