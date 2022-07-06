PRIME MINISTER HARRIS LAUDS SEVEN OUTSTANDING RECIPIENTS OF THE MEDAL OF HONOUR

BASSETERRE, St. Kitts, June 30, 2022 (Press Unit in the Office of the Prime Minister) – Prime Minister of St. Kitts and Nevis, Dr. the Honourable Timothy Harris has lauded the meritorious contributions of seven outstanding daughters of the soil who “laboured long and hard in the vineyard of public service” and as a result were today (Thursday, June 30) conferred with the Medal of Honour.



The seven recipients were awarded at the National Awards Investiture Ceremony hosted at Government House by His Excellency the Governor General, Sir S.W. Tapley Seaton. They were first honoured on National Heroes Day on September 16, 2021.



Receiving the Medal of Honour were Mrs. Robilee Gertrude Jean and Mrs. Anica Pitt-Hazel for services to nursing; Mrs. Elizabeth Collins-Woodley for nursing and community service; Ms. Helena Maisie “Nana’ Stapleton for entrepreneurship in the area of market vending; Mrs. Icilma Telmadre Springer and Mrs. Palsy Lorner Wilkin for their services to education, and Mrs. Ingrid Charles-Gumbs for her work in the fields of education and community service.



In congratulating the awardees, Prime Minister Harris said, “We mark their outstanding contribution, in areas of vital importance to all the people of St. Kitts and Nevis: to our health and care, to our economy and national wealth, to the education of our young people, to the future stability and prosperity of our islands.”



The Prime Minister stated further that Thursday’s awards ceremony represented more than a celebration of the seven extraordinary women who were recognized.



He said, “It is a moment for all of us to stop, to pause and look up from the frenzy and turbulence of our day-to-day lives, and to reflect and draw inspiration from the dedication and service that have been demonstrated by these awardees, because these seven individuals have set a fine example to us all and to future generations of the Federation in particular through selfless application to their work, making the most of their God-given talents to help others and showing us all what can be achieved with perseverance and grit.”



The honourable Prime Minister ended by offering his own words of commendation and expressions of gratitude for the services of the seven awardees.



“Thank you for embodying our national motto; thank you for everything you have achieved and contributed to the Federation; thank you for enriching our national life and the lives of those around you, and thank you for the distinguished example you have set – and continue to set – for your fellow residents and citizens of these, our wonderful islands of St. Kitts and Nevis,” said Prime Minister Harris.