PRIME MINISTER HARRIS HIGHLY IMPRESSED WITH WELLINGTON ROAD HOUSING COMPLEX

BASSETERRE, St. Kitts, August 27, 2021 (Press Unit in the Office of the Prime Minister) – Prime Minister Dr. the Honourable Timothy Harris has expressed his satisfaction with the quality of work that went into the completion of phase one of the Wellington Road Housing Complex.



The prime minister, along with Deputy Prime Minister the Honourable Shawn Richards and Minister of Human Settlement the Honourable Eugene Hamilton, were among those who took time out to tour the new housing complex earlier today (Friday, August 27) as part of an Open House event hosted by the National Housing Corporation (NHC).



For the purpose of the Open House, several apartments were fully furnished to give viewers and prospective new homeowners an opportunity to see the full potential of the new complex.



Speaking after his tour of the apartments, Prime Minister Harris stated that the construction of this new housing complex forms part of his Government’s plan to transform the Basseterre area.



He said, “I must begin by complimenting the Ministry of [Human Settlement] on the delivery of this beautiful property at Wellington Road. It has been a project which has taken time but having come and seen, I think that this is a high quality product and those who will have the privilege and opportunity to become owners of these properties and to have access to them, I’m sure will find them to their satisfaction.”





Dr. Harris added, “To be able to create something more beautiful than what was at this location, I think adds value to our concept of a beautiful Basseterre city and we hope that all who will come will show the kind of care, the kind of consideration and maintain the quality of these buildings and the quality of their residences.”



The Wellington Road housing project is jointly funded by the National Housing Corporation and the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela, through the social initiative of the Petrocaribe arrangement.



Prime Minister Harris commended the work of the NHC to date in making affordable homes available for the people of St. Kitts and Nevis.



“The NHC over the last six years has been pivotal to the delivery of housing solutions to the people of St. Kitts and Nevis and I’m happy to remind the public that in every geographical region of St. Kitts and Nevis, we have taken there [housing] solutions,” the prime minister said.



The completed complex at Wellington Road comprises 24 housing units. Authorities are hoping to distribute the units within the first two weeks of September.