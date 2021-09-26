PRIME MINISTER HARRIS GIVES ST. KITTS AND NEVIS’ SUPPORT TO ALLIED NATIONS IN UN GENERAL ASSEMBLY ADDRESS

BASSETERRE, St. Kitts, September 25, 2021 (Press Unit in the Office of the Prime Minister) – Prime Minister Dr. the Honourable Timothy Harris has used his presentation at the 76th Session of the United Nations General Assembly on Friday, September 24 to show St. Kitts and Nevis’ support for two of its allied nations, namely, the Republic of Cuba and the Republic of China (Taiwan).



In addressing the importance of partnerships on an international scale, Prime Minister Harris stated that the Federation’s diplomatic ties are founded on mutual respect for and adherence to the United Nations Charter, the rule of international law and on the appreciation of the value of human life and dignity.





“St. Kitts and Nevis again renews its call for Taiwan’s inclusion in the international community. We strongly believe Taiwan has an important and continuing role to play in international development strategies given their great success in many areas. Taiwan has demonstrated that it can be a true partner in health, and we have seen its exemplary response to the pandemic firsthand in St. Kitts and Nevis and other parts of the world,” Prime Minister Harris said, while noting that he looks forward “to Taiwan being included in the UN system and its meetings, mechanisms, and activities.”



With respect to Cuba, Prime Minister Harris called for the lifting of the economic, commercial, and financial embargo, which he says has caused incalculable damages to the country.



Dr. Harris stated, “During the last four years, the blockade against Cuba has been reinforced with more than 240 coercive economic actions and measures, reaching unprecedented levels of hostility.”



The prime minister further noted that the Government and people of Cuba have contributed much not only to St. Kitts and Nevis, but to the Caribbean and the global community, especially during these unprecedented times.



He added, “One can only imagine the potential of their contribution to the international community were the embargo lifted.