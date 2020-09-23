Prime Minister Harris enlists bus operators and passengers in fight against Covid-19

BASSETERRE, ST. KITTS, September 23, 2020 (MMS-SKN) — The novel coronavirus does not move, it is people who move it and Prime Minister Dr the Hon Timothy Harris on Tuesday September 22 reiterated that masks must be worn at all times to ensure that the highest acceptance and compliance with the Covid-19 protocols are being observed.

“We are relying on the bus operators to assist with the compliance and their efforts will be supplemented by the security forces – but no mask, there must be no entry,” said Prime Minister Harris. “No mask – there must be no entry on our means of public transport.”

The Honourable Prime Minister made the remarks when delivered the feature address at a ceremony held to officially open the West Line Bus Terminal on Bay Road in downtown Basseterre. He observed that the celebration of the completion and the official handing over of the facility was to do with Covid-19, reminding the country that it is not over and with the latest two cases in the country, people must be careful.

“It is the only way now in the absence of the vaccine, and in the absence of the therapeutics, that we can control and prevent the spread – the mask is our best protector,” said the Prime Minister. “I am inviting all those who are taking the public transport, indeed any transport, as often as you can within the terminal be seen with your mask, but especially on entering the bus, ensure you are entering with your mask.”

Prime Minister Harris had a word of advice to the passengers as well: “And if the bus driver has no mask please call (Commissioner of Police) Mr (Hilroy) Brandy because we shall up the fine. Example set, example must follow, for it will be difficult for the bus driver to say to you ‘put on your mask’ but he or she has none. We have to take this pandemic seriously.”

Present at the official ceremony to declare the New West Line Terminal facility open included the Deputy Prime Minister the Hon Shawn Richards, Minister of Tourism, Transport and Ports the Hon Lindsay Grant, Minister of Education, Youth, Sports and Culture the Hon Jonel Powell, and former Minister of Public Infrastructure Ambassador His Excellency Ian Patches Liburd.

Others present at the function, which was chaired by Ms Taffida Stewart, Chief Finance Officer and Officer in charge of St. Christopher Air and Sea Ports Authority (SCASPA), included SCASPA Chairman Mr Damien Hobson, President of West-Line Bus Association Mr Nicholson Webster, Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Tourism Mrs Carlene Henry-Morton, Commissioner of Mr Hilroy Brandy, and Resident Ambassador of the Republic of China on Taiwan, His Excellency Tom Lee.