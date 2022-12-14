Prime Minister Drew’s 2023 Budget is under the theme “Towards Our Transformation as a Sustainable Island State”

BASSETERRE, ST KITTS, December 14, 2022 (Press Secretary’s Office) – Four months after taking office as the fourth Prime Minister of St Kitts and Nevis, the Hon Dr Terrance Drew will present his first Budget to the St Kitts and Nevis National Assembly at 10 o clock this morning.



In his Budget Address under the “Towards Our Transformation as a Sustainable Island State,” Prime Minister Dr Drew will challenge the Government, businesses, Civil Society and households, to rethink their collective approaches to governance, public policy, commerce, socio-economic development and continued existence on both islands.



As Minister of Finance, Dr Drew will inform the National Assembly, the invited guests and the citizens and residents that his St Kitts-Nevis Labour Party administration will be guided by the agenda to transform St Kitts and Nevis into a sustainable island state as enshrined by the seven (7) key pillars outlined in the 2022 election manifesto.



