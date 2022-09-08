PRIME MINISTER DR. DREW SHARES IN THE BACK-TO-SCHOOL EXCITEMENT WITH STUDENTS OF THE CAYON HIGH SCHOOL

BASSETERRE, St. Kitts, September 07, 2022 (SKNIS) – The faculty and staff rolled out a grand welcoming reception for the new and returning students of the Cayon High School, as the 2022-2023 academic year officially got underway today (Wednesday, September 07).



The welcoming was capped off with a special visit by Prime Minister the Honourable Dr. Terrance Drew, the elected Parliamentary Representative for the area. It was the first school Dr. Drew visited since assuming the post of Prime Minister of St. Kitts and Nevis.



Prime Minister Dr. Drew extended his own personal welcome-back greeting to the teachers and students.



In his brief remarks, the Prime Minister informed the students of a number of decisions taken by his administration that will enhance the delivery of education across St. Kitts and Nevis.



“I want you to know that CFBC [Clarence Fitzroy Bryant College] is now absolutely free for all of you. You don’t have to pay for CFBC. We will once again reintroduce the laptop programme and make sure that all of you have access to a device if you don’t have (one). We will also make sure that those who don’t have (the) internet at home, we will help you to get internet at home because all of you must be connected to the internet,” Prime Minister Dr. Drew said while noting that his administration’s goal is to ensure that there are no barriers to the education of the nation’s youth.



Prime Minister Dr. Drew added, “We will convert our schools into smart schools where we will include ICT and the technology so that we can create students who can compete with anyone anywhere in the world, and that is our commitment to you the students of St. Kitts and Nevis and the students of the Cayon High School.”



Much to the delight of the faculty and students, the Honourable Dr. Drew then spoke about upgrades planned for the Cayon High School.



“Here at the Cayon High School your hall is too small and you should not be standing in the sun, and I want to make the commitment that we will extend your hall so that when persons like me come to speak you can be in a hall sheltered and covered. That is my commitment to the Cayon High School as well,” the Prime Minister added.



As the students resume their academic studies, Prime Minister Dr. Drew challenged them to work hard and to take advantage of the opportunities available to them.



He said, “I encourage you to work hard [to] make Cayon High School the top school… Take advantage of the opportunities, respect yourselves and respect your teachers and if you were to do all those things and you work very hard I can guarantee you that you will be a good student, a successful student and that will give you an opportunity to be a good citizen and a successful citizen and to build a successful country.”



Joining the honourable Prime Minister during this morning’s visit to the Cayon High School were the Cabinet Secretary, Dr. Marcus Natta, and Chief Education Officer, Mr. Francil Morris.