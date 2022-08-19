PRIME MINISTER DR. DREW CONGRATULATES 2022 TAIWAN SCHOLARSHIP RECIPIENTS AND ENCOURAGES THEM TO REPRESENT ST. KITTS AND NEVIS WELL

SEATED (L-R): EDUCATION OFFICER CAROL BODDIE; PERMANENT SECRETARY IN THE MINISTRY OF EDUCATION, WILLIAM V. HODGE; PRIME MINISTER HON. DR. TERRANCE DREW; H.E. MICHAEL LIN, AMBASSADOR OF THE REPUBLIC OF CHINA (TAIWAN) TO ST. KITTS AND NEVIS; MINISTER OF EDUCATION, DR. THE HON. GEOFFREY HANLEY; FRANCIL MORRIS, CHIEF EDUCATION OFFICER ALONG WITH SCHOLARSHIP RECIPIENTS

BASSETERRE, St. Kitts, August 18, 2022 (SKNIS) – Eleven students from St. Kitts and Nevis were presented with scholarships to pursue tertiary level education at universities in the Republic of China (Taiwan) during a ceremony held at Palm’s Court Gardens on Thursday, August 18, 2022.



The brief but significant scholarship presentation ceremony was attended by the Prime Minister of St. Kitts and Nevis, the Honourable Dr. Terrance Drew; Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Education, Dr. the Honourable Geoffrey Hanley; His Excellency Michael Lin, Resident Ambassador of the Republic of China (Taiwan) to the Federation of St. Kitts and Nevis; Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Education, Mr. William Vincent Hodge as well as the 2022 recipients, their families and other invited guests.



Delivering remarks, Prime Minister Dr. Drew reminded this year’s recipients that they are being afforded a great opportunity that they should all take full advantage of.



“I want to take this opportunity to sincerely congratulate you for being here today, first because our dear friends, the Government of the Republic of China (Taiwan), have seen something special in you. They have recognized and wish to encourage and enhance your academic and leadership abilities. Second, and more importantly, you have seen something in yourselves. Your ambition and commitment to your educational and career advancement have motivated you to apply for these scholarships,” Prime Minister Dr. Drew said, as he encouraged the eleven recipients to maintain that level of commitment and dedication throughout their time in Taiwan.





The Prime Minister added, “Awardees, I ask that you hold our St. Kitts and Nevis flag high wherever you go, that you share our culture with your classmates, professors and others, but I also strongly encourage you to immerse yourselves in the social and cultural activities of your various universities, embrace the Taiwanese culture and food and to learn the language as well.”



The Honourable Prime Minister went on to commend the parents, guardians and loved ones of the 2022 scholarship recipients for their support and commitment to the students, noting that “yours is often a thankless job but today I want to take this opportunity to say thank you. Thank you in advance also because I know you will continue to encourage them from afar, lift them up in your prayers and motivate them when they may feel a bit down.”



Of the eleven awardees, seven were presented with Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) scholarships while four received the International Cooperation and Development Fund (ICDF) scholarships.



The students will be pursuing Bachelor’s Degrees in a number of subject areas including electrical engineering, mechanical engineering, computer science, architecture, epidemiology, ecology, environmental studies, tropical agriculture, and journalism and mass communication.